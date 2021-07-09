European stocks ending volatile week with gains

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded Friday following sharp losses the previous session triggered by renewed concerns over strong inflation.

Asian indices were mixed however, amid renewed fears over the threat from coronavirus variants to the global economic recovery.

In Europe, "dip buyers are back in today, picking up bargains", remarked Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths, at the end of a week of volatility for oil prices as well.

In previous days, "concerns over slowing global economic growth, rising Delta cases and the Fed moving towards tightening monetary policy proved too much for the markets to swallow", Griffiths added.

Japan's decision to ban fans from most Olympic events, with Tokyo hosting the pandemic-postponed Games under a virus state of emergency, has heightened fears over the spread of infections from new coronavirus strains.

Hong Kong was a rare bright spot in Asian trading Friday, closing 0.7-percent higher on bargain hunting.

All three major US indices ended solidly down Thursday, with the Dow shedding 0.8 percent.

"The markets have been supported by expectations on economic growth... but now investors question whether the economy will normalise given a new wave of Covid-19 because of new variants and stagnation of economic indications," noted Okasan Online Securities.

Britain's economy grew for a fourth month running in May on further easing of lockdown measures but the rate of expansion slowed more than expected, official data showed Friday.

Traders were also keeping watch on a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Global tax reform was at the top of the agenda at Friday's gathering as the world's biggest economies seek to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.

Under Italy's Group of 20 presidency, ministers and central bankers from the 19 richest countries and the European Union were expected also to support an initiative to increase financial support to the most vulnerable countries.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,080.67 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 15,548.79 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.7 percent at 6,505.79 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 4,043.37 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 27,940.42 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 27,344.54 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,524.09 (close) New York - DOW: DOWN 0.8 percent at 34,421.93 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1859 from $1.1850 at 2115 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3808 from $1.3785 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.88 from 85.90 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.91 from 109.73 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $74.71 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $73.68 per barrel