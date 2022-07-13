European stocks fall before key US inflation data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :European equities fell Wednesday with traders on edge before key June inflation data in the United States.

The London stock market sank by nearly one percent, around half-way through the session, despite news of rebounding UK economic growth in May.

Eurozone stocks were down by about one percent after a mixed close in Asia.

The euro clawed back slightly, one day after hitting Dollar parity for the first time in two decades on concerns about a possible recession in the eurozone.

Oil rebounded slightly having fallen sharply Tuesday on weaker demand expectations.