UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Greet New Year With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

European stocks greet New Year with gains

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets advanced on Monday amid takeover activity, Brexit relief and vaccine-driven economic optimism on the first trading day of 2021.

London's FTSE 100 shares index gained 1.7 percent on the first day since Britain finalised a divorce from the European Union, as dealers noted no signs of the Brexit chaos some had feared.

Initial enthusiasm nonetheless eased during the day to produce more modest closing levels.

In the United States, the Dow Jones index fell by 2.0 percent in midday trading owing to profit-taking and uncertainty about Georgia Senate runoffs that could flip the chamber to Democratic control, traders said.

In London, the pound briefly reached 2.5-year peak at $1.3704 before pulling back to $1.3584.

It gave up around 1.0 percent against the euro to 90.27 pence.

"The latest lockdowns have dampened investor enthusiasm towards the pound, especially as PM Boris Johnson has warned of 'tougher' new measures to control COVID surge across the UK," ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada remarked.

Scotland on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown for the rest of January.

Oil prices fell ahead of a virtual meeting between OPEC and its allies to decide February output levels, after coronavirus ravaged demand in 2020.

Bitcoin retreated to $31,340, a day after surging to an all-time high near $35,000.

- 'Hard not to like equities' - "It is hard not to like equities as the economic outlook seems to be inching towards pre-pandemic life," commented Oanda analyst Edward Moya as he surveyed European markets.

Investors are hopeful that Covid-19 vaccines -- a first British patient received the Oxford University/AstraZeneca jab -- will help offset surging infections and herald a return to normality.

"Markets are being helped by the Oxford-AstraZeneca story as there is a growing feeling that the pharma sector is in a better position to tackle the health crisis," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

- M&A in focus - European stocks were also propelled by merger and acquisition activity.

British betting company Entain, which owns high street chain Ladbrokes, revealed it had turned down a takeover offer worth £8.0 billion ($10.9 billion, 8.9 billion euros) from US casino giant MGM.

The news sent Entain's share price soaring by more than 25 percent to 1,420 pence, topping the FTSE 100 risers board.

In Paris, shareholders in French automaker PSA almost unanimously approved a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a deal that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume.

PSA shares won 1.7 percent to 22.75 Euros in Paris, while Fiat shares added 1.5 percent to 14.88 euros in Milan.

- Key figures around 1700 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.7 percent at 6,571.88 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP less than 0.1 percent at 13,726.74 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 5,588.96 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 3,564.39 New York - Dow: DOWN 2.0 percent at 29,983.94 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 27,258.38 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9 percent at 27,472.81 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,502.96 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3584 from $1.3672 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 90.27 pence from 89.34 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2269 from $1.2215 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 103.14 Yen from 103.20 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.0 percent at $47.53 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $51.01

Related Topics

Senate World European Union Company Divorce London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Milan Tokyo David Oxford Price New York United Kingdom Georgia United States Chamber Euro Brexit January February Stocks 2020 Market From Share Fiat Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

51 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

51 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

51 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist dem ..

49 seconds ago

Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till fr ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.