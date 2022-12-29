European stocks market closes lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Capitals, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :European stocks fell at the end of their trading Wednesday, as the European Stock 600 index fell by 0.1%, under pressure from the decline in energy stocks and the impact of lower oil prices, while the Financial Times 100 index rose by 0.3%.

Shares of European mining companies rose 0.

6% as copper prices rose, hoping for a recovery in demand in the world's second-largest economy after China eased its strict restrictions related to Covid, while shares of energy companies fell 0.8%, with the impact of lower oil prices.

The Stoxx 600 index is heading for an annual loss of more than 12%, as concerns about economic recession, due to monetary tightening by central banks worldwide, affected the European index.