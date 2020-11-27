UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Mixed At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets were mixed in opening deals on Friday in an unconvincing start to the final trading day of the week.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell almost 0.9 percent to 6,307.55 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index at 13,292.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 at 5,566.

62 where both flat.

Asian markets however maintained their upward momentum on Friday, heading into the weekend on a strong note with investors continuing to take heart from the prospect of coronavirus vaccines being rolled out in the next few weeks.

With US markets closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Asian stocks had been subdued in early trade but found their "mojo" as the day wore on.

