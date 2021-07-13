UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Open Mixed Before US Inflation Data

Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

European stocks open mixed before US inflation data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the open on Tuesday following gains the previous session, as attention turned to key US inflation data due later in the day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.2 percent to 7,141.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 percent to 15,754.

91 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 6,548.30.

Focus later Tuesday will be on US inflation data for clues on the outlook for higher interest rates.

There are concerns that strong inflation as countries emerge from lockdowns will cause the Federal Reserve and other central banks to hike interest rates sooner than expected, hindering the economic recovery.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

