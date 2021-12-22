European stocks open on mixed note

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :European equities opened mixed on Wednesday, with London dampened by news of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in the third quarter.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dipped 0.1 percent to 7,287.

19 points, compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased 0.3 percent to 6,983.27 points and Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.2 percent to 15,481.33.

Most Asian markets rose Wednesday, extending a global rally after their latest sell-off as investors assess the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.