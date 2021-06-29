UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

European stocks rebound at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the open on Tuesday, brushing aside losses in Asia as investors weigh the strong economic recovery against rises in virus cases.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,094.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent to 15,636.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,584.67.

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

India reports 37,566 new coronavirus infections, 9 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.