European stocks rebound at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the open on Tuesday, brushing aside losses in Asia as investors weigh the strong economic recovery against rises in virus cases.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,094.60 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.5 percent to 15,636.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,584.67.