European Stocks Rebound At Open

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:50 PM

European stocks rebound at open

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open on Thursday after a record performance on Wall Street, as economic optimism topped concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta Covid variant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 1.0 percent to 7,106.93 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added almost 0.9 percent to 15,662.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped nearly 1.1 percent to 6,576.35.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

