UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound At Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

European stocks rebound at open

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open on Wednesday, as investors look ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on future interest rate hikes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,138.83 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.7 percent to 15,611.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 percent to 6,531.11.

Traders are looking to see if strong inflation caused by the reopening of economies will push the Fed and other central banks to tighten borrowing costs sooner than expected, which in turn could slow the recovery.

"Investors should keep in mind that the Fed's latest meeting minutes are set to be released today," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

The minutes might "provide hints of potential changes in the monetary policy in the short term. Having said that, the minutes are expected to stay dovish as inflation remains under control and the (US) labour market grows at a sustainable pace," he added.

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

43 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

1 hour ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

1 hour ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

2 hours ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.