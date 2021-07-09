UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rebound At Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

European stocks rebound at open

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets recovered at the open Friday following sharp losses the previous session triggered by renewed concerns over strong inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to 7,062.52 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.7 percent to 15,523.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.8 percent to 6,446.13.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

