European stocks rebound at open

London, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open on Monday following strong gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 percent to 7,104.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.

8 percent to 15,665.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 6,667.84.

Global stock markets retreated Friday as worries about the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus offset strong corporate earnings.