European stocks rebound at open before US jobs data

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday, a day after falling on concerns over interest rate hikes and a plunge in the share price of Facebook parent company Meta.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.8 percent to 7,587.

83 points, as traders looked ahead to US monthly jobs data out Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,420.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent to 7,049.80.

Analysts said concerns over the US tech sector after Meta shed more than a quarter of its value Thursday had been offset by strong earnings from Amazon.