UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound At Open Before US Jobs Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

European stocks rebound at open before US jobs data

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday, a day after falling on concerns over interest rate hikes and a plunge in the share price of Facebook parent company Meta.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.8 percent to 7,587.

83 points, as traders looked ahead to US monthly jobs data out Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,420.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent to 7,049.80.

Analysts said concerns over the US tech sector after Meta shed more than a quarter of its value Thursday had been offset by strong earnings from Amazon.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Paris Frankfurt Price Market From Share Jobs

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

56 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

56 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

56 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

58 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

58 minutes ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>