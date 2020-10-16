UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound From Virus-driven Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

European stocks rebound from virus-driven losses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Friday from the previous day's sharp sell-off sparked by tightening coronavirus lockdown measures in the region.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies was up 1.3 percent to 5,907.87 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.6 percent to 12,783.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.5 percent to 4,907.35.

Global equities fell Thursday, with investor sentiment hammered by fears that tighter coronavirus restrictions could derail the tentative economic recovery.

"Any gains are expected to be capped as sentiment remains fragile amid surging covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions," cautioned City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta on Friday.

"The economic recovery from the initial Covid hit was already starting to stall. A further tightening of restrictions, investors fear, will derail a very fragile recovery.

"The hospitality sector, which is already on its knees will struggle to survive another lockdown blow and airlines are facing a very long difficult winter."Traders were also keeping tabs on developments in Washington as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on a new stimulus for the beleaguered US economy, with a disappointing jobs report highlighting the need for action.

Asian equities were mixed on Friday, with gainers supported by bargain-buying after the previous day's sharp losses.

Related Topics

Washington London Paris Frankfurt Market From Agreement Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of C ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Records Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

25 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Intends to Hold To ..

25 minutes ago

Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand ..

34 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

34 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at inte ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.