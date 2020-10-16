European stocks rebound from virus-driven losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Friday from the previous day's sharp sell-off sparked by tightening coronavirus lockdown measures in the region.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies was up 1.3 percent to 5,907.87 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.6 percent to 12,783.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.5 percent to 4,907.35.

Global equities fell Thursday, with investor sentiment hammered by fears that tighter coronavirus restrictions could derail the tentative economic recovery.

"Any gains are expected to be capped as sentiment remains fragile amid surging covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions," cautioned City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta on Friday.

"The economic recovery from the initial Covid hit was already starting to stall. A further tightening of restrictions, investors fear, will derail a very fragile recovery.

"The hospitality sector, which is already on its knees will struggle to survive another lockdown blow and airlines are facing a very long difficult winter."Traders were also keeping tabs on developments in Washington as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on a new stimulus for the beleaguered US economy, with a disappointing jobs report highlighting the need for action.

Asian equities were mixed on Friday, with gainers supported by bargain-buying after the previous day's sharp losses.