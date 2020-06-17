European stocks rise as recovery hopes offset second wave fears

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :- Key figures around 1530 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 6,253.25 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 percent at 12,382.14 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 4,995.87 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,265.64 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 26,186.52 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 21,455.

76 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 percent at 24,481.41 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,935.87 (close) West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $38.01 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $40.68 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1222 from $1.1263 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.26 Yen from 107.31Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2521 from $1.2570Euro/pound: UP at 89.63 from 89.57 pence