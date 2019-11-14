UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Sag On Weak Eurozone Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

European stocks sag on weak eurozone growth

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's stock markets retreated Thursday as official data confirmed news of weak eurozone growth, while lingering US-China trade talk uncertainty weighed on New York equities.

Economic growth in the eurozone stood at 0.2 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate, according to official Eurostat figures published Thursday.

Growth has now held at an anaemic 0.2 percent for two quarters in a row, underlining the eurozone's plight amid global uncertainty.

Economic activity was weighed down by Germany, which nevertheless dodged a recession with growth of just 0.1 percent in the same period.

- Narrow escape - "While the second estimate of Q3 GDP for the eurozone was unchanged, and Germany narrowly avoided a technical recession, we think that the cyclical downturn in the region still has further to run," warned analyst Andrew Kenningham at research consultancy Capital Economics.

US markets, meanwhile, were also softer after a record-breaking session the previous day "with resurfacing US-China trade uncertainty and softer-than-expected Chinese economic data appearing to continue to stymie sentiment", said analysts at Charles Schwab.

Government bond yields slipped as money flowed from equities into fixed-rate investments.

Trump's comments on Wednesday that "our trade agreement with China is moving along very rapidly" provided some support, though observers said markets were looking for something more concrete to buy into.

"Let's not forget that as long ago as June we were told that a US-China trade deal was 90 percent of the way there," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

