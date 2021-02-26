UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Sink At Open

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets sank at the open on Friday, joining a global selloff on fears that this year's expected economic recovery will fuel inflation and spark interest rate hikes.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 1.2 percent to 6,570.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 1.4 percent to 13,680.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.5 percent to 5,697.54.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

