UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slide At Open

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

European stocks slide at open

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday as fears of strong inflation mounted.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent to 7,078.02 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 1.0 percent to 15,540.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.

0 percent to 6,463.75.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said a recent jump in US inflation had been higher than expected as the world's biggest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced downturn.

That has raised concerns that the Fed, along with other central banks, could reduce their emergency stimulus packages and raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Related Topics

World Paris Frankfurt Market From

Recent Stories

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

20 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

28 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

30 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

34 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Business Council granted UAE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.