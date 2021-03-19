UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Slide At Open On Inflation Fears

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the open Friday following sharp losses in Asia and overnight on Wall Street owing to escalating fears of high inflation that could hinder economic recovery from the pandemic.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.2 percent to 6,698.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.6 percent to 14,694.95 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.7 percent to 6,019.31.

