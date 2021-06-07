UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Steady At Open

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

European stocks steady at open

London, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened steadily on Monday following a similar showing across Asia, as traders reacted to the prospect of higher interest rates as inflation gathers pace.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,075.30 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.2 percent to 15,661.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,505.71.

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

22 minutes ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

24 minutes ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

30 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 58 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

At least 35 killed, 50 injured in train accident i ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.