European Stocks Up Despite Recession Warnings, US Shares Extend Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 09:30 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Global stocks mostly ended higher on Friday as slower US inflation and an easing of Covid restrictions in China boosted investor sentiment, despite prospects of a downturn.

Frankfurt and Paris managed to advance by more than half a percent by the end of trading, although gains were capped as the European Union warned that the eurozone was set to fall into recession this winter.

US stocks also ended higher, extending Thursday's rally after closely-watched government data showed annual inflation in the world's biggest economy had eased slightly -- dimming expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices picked up as well following China's announcement that it would relax some of its hardline Covid-19 restrictions, including shortening its quarantine requirements for international travelers by two days.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 33,747.86 points (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.9 percent at 3,992.93 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.9 percent at 11,323.33 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,318.04 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 14,224.86 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 6,594.62 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,868.50 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 3.0 percent at 28,263.57 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 7.7 percent at 17,325.66 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.7 percent at 3,087.29 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1839 from $1.1724 on Thursday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0361 from $1.0219 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 138.7 Yen from 140.67 yen Euro/pound: UP at 87.49 pence from 87.10 pence Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.5 percent at $95.99 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.9 percent at $88.96 per barrelburs-bys/fb

