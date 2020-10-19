European stocks waver; Paris hit by glitch

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets wavered Monday amid a technical glitch in Paris, but investor sentiment remained buoyed by fresh optimism over a new US stimulus package, dealers said.

In early afternoon deals, the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent, having shut for three hours owing to a technical problem according to operator Euronext.

Frankfurt flattened, while Madrid and Milan each won 0.3 percent.

London fell 0.1 percent as sterling rose on receding fears of a no-deal Brexit. The stronger pound weighs on the share prices of multinationals earning in Dollars.

In Asia, most bourses advanced on hopes for a new US coronavirus stimulus plan, though Shanghai turned lower after data showed China's economy had grown at a slower pace than expected.

World oil prices also cooled somewhat on the Chinese data, ahead of a monthly gathering of crude producing nations.

- Stimulus plan - "The proposed US coronavirus relief package remains in focus," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

With a little over two weeks until the November 3 presidential election, time is running out for US lawmakers to reach an agreement on much-needed coronavirus support, but talks remain bogged down.

At the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a pact to be hammered out, while Donald Trump urged his Republican Party to offer more than the $1.8 trillion they have put forward, adding that he would be willing to go higher than the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held talks over the weekend and planned more on Monday.

"Some people are less convinced that an agreement can be reached by tomorrow," Madden commented.

In London, traders remained on edge over the possibility that Britain and the European Union will not reach a post-Brexit trade agreement after Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week said he was ready to walk away without one.

With the two sides blaming each other for a lack of movement, senior British minister Michael Gove on Sunday said he was still hopeful there would be a deal.

In Asia, investors digested news that China's economy expanded at a slower rate than expected in July-September.

The 4.9 percent rate was short of the 5.2 percent tipped by analysts in an AFP poll, though it was a big improvement on the previous quarter.

While China continues to see improvements as it emerges from painful virus lockdowns, there are concerns that a European recovery will be thrown off track by a second wave of infections that has forced several countries to reintroduce containment measures.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,911.86 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 12,911.62 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 4,965.44 Madrid - IBEX 35: UP 0.3 percent at 6,869.70 Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 0.3 percent at 19,440.33 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,260.58 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 23,671.13 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 percent at 24,542.26 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,312.67 (close) New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.4 percent at 28,606.31 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1753 from $1.1718 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.36 Yen from 105.40 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3013 from $1.2915 Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.30 pence from 90.73 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $40.65 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $42.69