European Tour Announces Mixed-gender Event In Sweden

Mon 14th October 2019

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The first European Tour golf tournament featuring men and women competing against each other on the same course for the same prize will take place in Sweden next year, organisers announced on Monday.

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed event, hosted by Swedish major winners Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, will be held in June 2020, with 78 men and 78 women battling it out for a 1.5 million-euro ($1.66 million) prize fund.

It will provide world rankings points for both men and women, and be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The tournament follows in the footsteps of this year's Jordan Mixed Open, which pitted players from the second-tier Challenge Tour, the LET and the European Seniors Tour against each other.

"Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans in Sweden and for the global game as we continue to showcase golf is a game for everyone," said 10-time major champion Sorenstam, who retired from competitive golf in 2008.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open winner, has committed to playing in the event for the next three years.

"To have men and women competing alongside one another showcases what is great about our game," said the 43-year-old.

"I believe this is certainly one (format) that can be part of the way golf is played in the future. Making our game accessible to everyone is something I am extremely passionate about."The tournament will be held at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm from June 11-14.

