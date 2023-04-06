Close
European Tour Wins Legal Battle To Punish LIV Golf Rebels

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

European tour wins legal battle to punish LIV Golf rebels

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Europe-based DP World Tour has won its legal battle against a group of rebel golfers who committed "serious breaches" of its code of behaviour by playing in LIV Golf events without permission.

England's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among 12 players appealing against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took in the inaugural LIV event near London last year.

It remains to be seen whether they will appeal against the verdict or give up their membership of the DP World Tour -- a move that would end their involvement in the Ryder Cup.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in June last year.

Those requests were denied but the players competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open and two other events.

Initially, Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding appealed against the decision and the punishments were stayed, pending an appeal, allowing the players to compete in DP World Tour events.

