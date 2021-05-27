European track cycling championships in Belarus cancelled - official

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The European track cycling championships, scheduled to be held in Minsk next month, were cancelled Thursday amid political fall-out from Belarus' forced landing of an airliner to arrest regime opponents.

"In light of the current international situation, the Management board has decided to cancel the 2021 Elite Track European Championships scheduled in Minsk (Belarus) from 23 to 27 June 2021," the European cycling union (UEC) announced.