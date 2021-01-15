UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Turk Deliver Food Aid To Migrants In Bosnia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

European Turk deliver food aid to migrants in Bosnia

SERBIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A Turkish community in Europe on Friday distributed food aid to migrants struggling to survive under severe conditions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the aid by the European Turks Community (ATT) was delivered to nearly 1,000 migrants staying in the Lipa refugee camp near the northern city of Bihac.

ATT board member Kadir Apaydin said they organized a campaign to buy food and it was supported by Turkish people from different regions of Europe who were willing to help migrants in need of food.

"Some of the migrants do not have shoes. We observed weight loss in almost all of them due to lack of food," said Apaydin.

He added that the immigrants need urgent help, especially warm food, and that the ATT will continue to provide aid.

The Lipa migrant camp, located near the city of Bihac, became largely unusable after a fire on Dec. 23, 2020.

Although the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina planned to relocate more than 1,000 immigrants staying in the camp to barracks near the city of Konjic, this did not happen due to the reaction of the local people.

Later, large military tents were set up by the armed forces in the Lipa camp location, so that the immigrants are not exposed. With the arrival of winter, the living conditions are getting worse and the immigrants struggle with both cold and rainy weather as well as other difficulties, particularly insufficient amounts of food.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Europe Buy Bosnia And Herzegovina 2020 All From Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.