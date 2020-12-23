UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European, US Police Take Down 'best' Criminal VPN

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

European, US police take down 'best' criminal VPN

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :European and US police have taken down one of the world's foremost virtual private networks used by criminals to commit ransomware attacks and other serious cybercrimes, Europol said Tuesday.

Law officers led by police in Reutlingen in southern Germany, seized the Safe-Inet VPN service on Monday, taking down its servers.

"A splash page prepared by Europol was put up online after the domain seizures," the Hague-based agency said.

Active for over a decade "Safe-Inet was being used by some of the world's biggest cybercriminals... responsible for ransomware, E-skimming breaches and other forms of serious cybercrime," Europol said.

"This VPN service was sold at a high price to the criminal underworld as one of the best tools available to avoid law enforcement interception, offering up to five layers of anonymous VPN connections," Europol said.

Investigators also identified some 250 companies spied upon by criminals using Safe-Inet.

The companies "were subsequently warned of an imminent ransomware attack against their systems, allowing them to take measures to protect themselves against such an attack." Police chiefs hailed the operation, saying cooperation between Europol, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States led to its success.

"The results show that law enforcement authorities are equally as well-connected as criminals," Reutlingen police chief Udo Vogel said.

jhe/spm

Related Topics

Attack World Police France Germany Price United States Switzerland Netherlands Cyber Crime Criminals Best

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

8 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

8 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

51 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.