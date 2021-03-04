UrduPoint.com
Europeans Drop Plan To Condemn Iran At UN Nuclear Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Europeans drop plan to condemn Iran at UN nuclear watchdog

Vienna, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :European nations will not go ahead with a planned resolution criticising Iran at this week's meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

France, Britain and Germany had planned to introduce a resolution at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors criticising Iran's suspension of some IAEA inspections.

However, diplomatic sources said the resolution, which had not yet been formally submitted, will now not be put forward.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to hold a press conference at 1100 GMT.

