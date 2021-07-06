ANKARA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Retail trade volume climbed 4.6% in both the euro area and the EU in April compared to a month ago, the EU's statistical authority said on Tuesday.

Retail trade volume in the euro-zone jumped 8.8% for non-food products and 8.1% for automotive fuels, while inching down 0.2% for food, drinks and tobacco, Euro-stat said.

In the EU, it climbed 8.5% for non-food products and 6.8% for automotive fuels, but fell 0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco.

The highest increases were seen in France (9.9%), the Netherlands (9.3%,) and Estonia (8.1%).The largest monthly decreases were seen in Latvia (-3.9%), Finland (-3.3%), and Luxembourg (-0.7%).

The euro-zone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single Currency – euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Compared to May 2020, the calendar-adjusted volume of retail trade climbed 9.0% in the euro area and 9.2% in the EU, it added.