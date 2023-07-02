LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:The European Space Agency (ESA)'s Euclid spacecraft was launched from the U.S. state of Florida on Saturday, starting its mission to study dark matter and dark energy of the universe.

The Euclid spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:12 a.m. Eastern Time (1512 GMT) on Saturday.

Following the launch, the ESA confirmed the acquisition of signal from Euclid via the New Norcia ground station in Australia.

The successful launch marks the beginning of an ambitious mission to uncover the nature of two mysterious components of the universe: dark matter and dark energy. This will help answer the fundamental question of what the universe is made of, according to the ESA.