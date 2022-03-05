UrduPoint.com

Europe's Far Right In Quagmire Over Ukraine War And Putin Links

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Europe's far right in quagmire over Ukraine war and Putin links

Berlin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged far-right movements across Europe into an identity crisis, as they struggle to square their loyalty to Vladimir Putin with the public's overwhelming solidarity with Kyiv.

From Germany to France to Italy, extremist groups have condemned the assault, but some have in the same breath championed President Putin's line of blaming the West for triggering the conflict in the first place.

"When someone attacks, it is clear that we must be on the side of the one that was attacked," said Matteo Salvini of Italy's far-right Northern League, who has in the past openly declared his admiration for Putin.

France's Marine Le Pen has also joined the chorus of condemnation of Russia violating international law.

Openly denouncing the violence in Ukraine is in sync with the rest of the political spectrum and, most important, in line with pro-Ukrainian public opinion, said Hajo Funke, political scientist at the Free University of Berlin.

But that's where the similarities end.

When it comes to an analysis of the responsibilities of the war, far-right parties appear to be singing from Putin's hymn sheet.

- NATO to blame? - Alice Weidel, head of Germany's far-right AfD party, has denounced the "historical failure" of the West, accusing it of offering Ukraine a perspective of joining NATO rather than pushing for the country to be a neutral buffer nation between the alliance and Russia.

Likewise, Eric Zemmour, another far-right candidate in France's presidential elections in April, charged that while "Putin is the guilty one, those responsible are in NATO which has not stopped expanding".

Zemmour had in 2018 said he wished there could be a "French Putin" in France.

The parties are aligned with "the Russian position that the conflict should not be attributed exclusively to Vladimir Putin but rather to a great extent to the West", Wolfgang Schroeder of the University of Kassel told AFP.

Kyriakos Velopoulos of the small nationalist Greek Solution party also rejects the West's argument that Russia had sparked an unprovoked war as it was never under threat.

"Then what is NATO doing on (Russia's) borders?" he retorted.

"The way I see it, Russia didn't have much of a choice," said Dutch extremist Thierry Baudet of the Forum for Democracy formation, drawing fire from other parties which accused him of disseminating Russian propaganda.

At the same time, with public opinion overwhelmingly against Putin, far-right figures who over the years cultivated close links with the Kremlin chief are seeking to distance themselves.

- Contradictions - Today's Putin is "not the one" who received her in Moscow in 2017, Le Pen said, after she came under heavy fire over a photo immortalising their meeting that features in election campaign leaflets printed ahead of the war.

"The European far right is trapped between its own radical and neo-fascist ideology, which they share with Putin," and the risk of losing its influence in public opinion, said Funke.

The stakes are particularly high for Le Pen and Zemmour in the run-up to France's April elections, as opinion polls show they could scoop about a third of the votes.

In another apparent contradiction, several deeply anti-migrant parties like Le Pen's National Rally, Germany's AfD, Spain's Vox and a splinter of FPOe in Austria have said they were open to welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Yet the far-right parties could still find resonance with the public as the salvo of unprecedented economic sanctions imposed on Russia ricochets on Western allies.

Germany on Thursday acknowledged that it expects a "big impact" on its economy.

"In the long term, it is not impossible that the AfD benefits," said Schroeder, noting that the party which has morphed from an anti-euro outfit to an anti-immigrant party could still re-position itself as the "protector of the common man".

bur-ilp/hmn/mfp/immAPRIL

Related Topics

Election NATO Fire Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Europe Democracy France Germany Kassel Berlin Man Vladimir Putin Same Alliance Alice Austria Spain Italy April 2017 2018 From Refugee Share

Recent Stories

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>