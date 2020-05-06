UrduPoint.com
Europe's Fresh Food Prices In Flux As Virus Impact Bites

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :For German office worker Nathalie, 54, there's no doubt her weekly food shop costs more than it did before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Peppers especially have become expensive," she said, walking into her local Rewe supermarket in Frankfurt.

It's a complaint heard across Europe as food growers grapple with the ripple effects of lockdowns to curb the outbreak that have snarled supply chains and upended demand.

Though the impact across the continent is uneven, many shoppers are feeling the squeeze.

In Germany, fresh food prices were up nearly 10 percent in April compared with a year earlier, according to agriculture markets consultancy AMI.

Vegetable costs were up nearly 30 percent, driven by price spikes for broccoli and cauliflower that are often imported from France and Spain -- which struggled to attract enough foreign harvest workers because of border closures.

In France too, certain fruit and vegetables have become more expensive since the start of the confinement measures in mid-March, with the UFC-Que Choisir consumer association reporting a nine-percent hike on average.

In Poland, where the farm industry has been hit with a drought on top of the coronavirus woes, apples have doubled in price over the year.

"Every few days, prices go up like crazy," said pensioner Grazyna, choosing pork chops at a Warsaw supermarket.

But it's not just Europe's border restrictions and ensuing labour shortages, and transport bottlenecks that have hit wallets.

Changing demand, too, has led to unexpected price swings.

In Italy, prices for oranges and lemons have soared as consumers reach for fruit high in vitamin C in the hope of boosting their immune system, Il Messaggero newspaper reported, citing the Ismea agricultural institute.

Greece has seen higher prices for lemons and kiwis.

