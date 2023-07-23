LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Holiday operator TUI Group said Sunday it canceled flights and booked holidays to the Greek island of Rhodes due to the ongoing wildfires.

"TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and incl. Tue, 25 July," Europe's largest holiday group said on Twitter.

It said they took the decision as the current situation in the southern part of the island "remains volatile and challenging."Late Saturday, the TUI asked its customers to amend their bookings.

More than 250 firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are working in extinguishing the fire on the island which is said to be the most dangerous of the active fires in the country.