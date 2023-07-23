Open Menu

Europe's Largest Holiday Firm Cancels Flights To Rhodes Island As Wildfires Rage

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Europe's largest holiday firm cancels flights to Rhodes island as wildfires rage

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Holiday operator TUI Group said Sunday it canceled flights and booked holidays to the Greek island of Rhodes due to the ongoing wildfires.

"TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and incl. Tue, 25 July," Europe's largest holiday group said on Twitter.

It said they took the decision as the current situation in the southern part of the island "remains volatile and challenging."Late Saturday, the TUI asked its customers to amend their bookings.

More than 250 firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are working in extinguishing the fire on the island which is said to be the most dangerous of the active fires in the country.

Related Topics

Fire Europe Twitter Holidays July Sunday All

Recent Stories

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

5 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

36 minutes ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

51 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

1 hour ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous