UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's 'most Wanted Women' Targeted In New Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Europe's 'most wanted women' targeted in new campaign

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Europe's policing agency Friday rolled out a new campaign to catch the continent's most wanted female criminals, saying their crimes were just as serious as those committed by men.

Called the "Crime has no gender" campaign, Europol's new website reveals the faces of fugitives wanted by 21 EU countries in an interactive way, Europol spokeswoman Tine Hollevoet said.

Of those, 18 are women.

"People think that usually these crimes are not being committed by women, but they are and they are equally as serious as those committed by men," she told AFP.

The wanted suspects face a range of charges including murder, and human and drug trafficking.

The interactive campaign first shows the suspects hidden behind spooky neon masks, before their faces are slowly revealed as viewers read the stories behind their crimes.

"After the last time a viewer scrolls, the face of the wanted fugitive is revealed and they will be able to see if it's a man or a woman," Hollevoet said.

"The idea is to attract as many visitors as possible, with experience showing us that the more eyes that look at the wanted fugitives, the higher the chance to locate and arrest the wanted person," she said.

For instance, France is looking for Jessica Edosomwan, a Nigerian citizen who escaped after police raided a prostitution ring in the Lyon region in late 2007 and arrested 26 people.

The ring exploited some 60 prostitutes who were lured to France with the promise of a better future and were smuggled there through Libya.

Once in France, the destitute women were subjected to voodoo "juju" rites and their families threatened, French police told AFP.

The case against the suspects are expected to start in Lyon on November 6 and Edosomwan is the only suspect still outstanding.

She is believed to be either in the Benelux countries, Italy or Germany, police said.

Another wanted suspect is Hungarian national Ildiko Dudas, 31, who is wanted for drug trafficking and child abuse.

"Very often the suspect's children were brought along to the drug transactions," Europol said of Dudas.

Dudas was sentenced to six years in prison for crimes committed between 2011 and 2012 but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Europol's "masquerade of crime" can be viewed on the following website www.eumostwanted.eu/crimehasnogender -- along with instructions on how to send a tip-off to police.

Related Topics

Murder Police Threatened France Germany Lyon Man Italy Libya November Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

10 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

10 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.