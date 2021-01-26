UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Top Clubs Face Two Billion Euro Coronavirus Hit - Deloitte Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Europe's top clubs face two billion euro coronavirus hit - Deloitte report

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic could cost Europe's 20 highest-earning football clubs over two billion Euros ($2.4 billion, £1.4 billion), according to forecasts from financial experts Deloitte.

Deloitte's latest Football Money League report shows that revenues of the top 20 clubs analysed fell by 1.1 million euros in the 2019/20 season due to closed stadiums and television rebates.

Some of that revenue will be recouped in the accounts for the 2020/21 season. The financial year at most clubs ends on June 30, meaning some prize money and broadcast income for domestic leagues and European competitions that completed beyond that date is not included in last season's figures.

However, the ongoing effects of the virus will make an even bigger dent on club finances in 2020/21 with stadia largely shut to supporters across the continent for the entire season so far and little sign of restrictions being eased.

Even as the games have gone on behind closed doors, broadcasters have been compensated for a disruption to the original schedule and the lack of atmosphere produced by empty stadiums.

Rebates for Europe's 'top five' leagues in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, and UEFA's Champions League and Europa League competitions already total almost 1.2 billion euros.

"We usually release our money league and talk about the growth in revenue but of course football is not immune to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Tim Bridge of Deloitte's sports business Group.

"The revenue that's been missed out on is driven by the lack of fans in the stadium, the lack of interaction on a matchday -- fans spending in the club shop and buying food and drink -- and there is an element that relates to revenue that broadcasters have either clawed back or deferred to next year." Spanish giants Barcelona maintained their position at the top of the revenue table despite their income falling 15 percent to 715 million euros.

However, the Catalans are still mired in an economic crisis due to spiralling debts of 1.2 billion euros according to accounts released by the club on Monday.

Real Madrid remain second, just 200,000 euros behind Barca's revenue.

Related Topics

Football Sports Business Europe France Germany Barcelona Madrid Spain Italy Money June TV From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabiâ€™s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

11 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

23 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

41 minutes ago

â€˜PM Office could be mortgaged if itâ€™s just sym ..

1 hour ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

1 hour ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.