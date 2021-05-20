UrduPoint.com
Europe's Top Court Rejects Case Against Lockdowns

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Europe's top court rejects case against lockdowns

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A member of the European parliament who claimed that imposing a Covid-19 lockdown was comparable to house arrest, lost his case on Thursday at Europe's top rights court.

Cristian-Vasile Terhes, a centre-left MEP from Romania, saw his allegations rejected unanimously by judges as inadmissable at the European Court of Human rights in Strasbourg.

Terhes launched legal action in his home country over a strict March-May lockdown last year during the first wave of Covid-19 in Europe and he pursued the case all the way to the top human rights court in Europe.

"The level of restrictions on the applicant's freedom of movement had not been such that the general lockdown ordered by the authorities could be deemed to constitute a deprivation of liberty," judges found, according to a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

