UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Virus Death Toll Passes 800,000: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Europe's virus death toll passes 800,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 800,00 people have died from the coronavirus across Europe since the pandemic began in December 2019, according to an AFP tally Saturday based on official sources.

As of Saturday, 1630 GMT, there were 800,361 deaths recorded in the 52 countries and territories that make up the continent -- including Russia and Turkey -- for 35,395,270 declared cases.

That puts the continent's death toll ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean, which has 635,834 dead for 20,021,361 cases; of the United States and Canada's 502,064 deaths for 28,312,719 cases; and Asia's 247,730 deaths for 15,641,940 cases.

Europe as a whole recorded an average 4,478 deaths a day from the virus last week, 14 percent lower than the previous week.

But since November 11, the region has recorded at least 4,000 deaths a day on average -- peaking at a record 5,700 daily deaths at the end of January.

For a month though, the figures for infections have been falling in Europe.

But if the curve of average daily deaths has dropped, the tendency remains constant over the long term -- for since the beginning of November, 100,000 deaths have been recorded about every 20 days.

Thus Europe passed 500,000 deaths on December 17; 600,000 on January 7; and 700,000 on January 25.

The worst-hit countries in Europe are the United Kingdom with 116,908 deaths; Italy with 93,045; France with 81,488; Russia, with 79,696; and Spain with 64,747 deaths.

The worst death rates in Europe are Belgium with 186 deaths per 100,000 population; Slovenia, with 178 deaths; the UK with 171; the Czech Republic with 169; and Italy with 154 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

But these figures -- and the death rates -- are based on daily tolls provided by national health authorities and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

The coronavirus has so far killed 2.38 million people across the world.

Related Topics

Dead World Russia Europe Turkey Canada France Died Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Czech Republic United States Slovenia January November December 2019 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BISL Southern Punjab International squash tourname ..

52 minutes ago

7.1-magnitude quake off east Japan, no tsunami ale ..

52 minutes ago

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

2 hours ago

Strong Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.