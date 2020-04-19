UrduPoint.com
Europe's Virus Toll Tops 100,000 As Protests Spread In US

Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in hardest-hit Europe on Sunday as hundreds of Americans frustrated by lockdown orders and egged on by President Donald Trump staged protests in several US cities.

As the latest grim data emerged, performers from around the world kicked off an hours-long live-streamed concert aimed at supporting health care workers, and cultivating a sense of community in a time of crisis.

The six-hour event, which includes A-listers ranging from cellist Yo-Yo Ma to award-winning teen singer Billie Eilish to the Rolling Stones, was brought together by the advocacy group Global Citizen with the World Health Organization.

Worldwide, more than 2,289,500 people have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Europe accounts for a total of 100,510 deaths -- nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally, while nearly a quarter of deaths have come in the United States.

The United States has the highest caseload of any country, with more than 734,000 confirmed infections, and by Saturday had lost 38,664 people to the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Progress was marked in some places, with New York state reporting the lowest number of deaths in weeks, which Governor Andrew Cuomo attributed largely to social distancing.

But as Americans and others around the world chafe after weeks under shelter-at-home orders, rising resentment erupted this week.

Demonstrations Saturday at the capitols of states including Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire and Ohio drew hundreds of people, many waving American flags and some carrying arms, demanding a quick end to state-ordered confinement.

