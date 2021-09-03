Euroszone retail sales down in July with weak online shopping

ANKARA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Retail sales slipped 2.3% in the euro-zone in July compared to a month ago due to a decline in online shopping figures, according to the EU's statistical authority on Friday.

The volume of retail trade was also down by 1.9% month-on-month in the EU27 this July, Euro-stat said in a statement.

"In July 2021 compared with July 2020, the Calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 3.1% in the euro area and by 3.8% in the EU," it noted.

Internet and mail-order sales posted their largest monthly decline by 7.

3% and 6% in the euro-zone and EU, respectively, the data showed.

Among member states for which data is available, retail trade fell the most in Ireland (minus 5.9%), Germany (minus 5.1%), and Austria (minus 3.9%), while the greatest increases were in Croatia (2.5%), Malta (2.3%) and Luxembourg (2.2%).

The euro-zone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency -- the euro -- while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.