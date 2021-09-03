UrduPoint.com

Euroszone Retail Sales Down In July With Weak Online Shopping

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Euroszone retail sales down in July with weak online shopping

ANKARA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Retail sales slipped 2.3% in the euro-zone in July compared to a month ago due to a decline in online shopping figures, according to the EU's statistical authority on Friday.

The volume of retail trade was also down by 1.9% month-on-month in the EU27 this July, Euro-stat said in a statement.

"In July 2021 compared with July 2020, the Calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 3.1% in the euro area and by 3.8% in the EU," it noted.

Internet and mail-order sales posted their largest monthly decline by 7.

3% and 6% in the euro-zone and EU, respectively, the data showed.

Among member states for which data is available, retail trade fell the most in Ireland (minus 5.9%), Germany (minus 5.1%), and Austria (minus 3.9%), while the greatest increases were in Croatia (2.5%), Malta (2.3%) and Luxembourg (2.2%).

The euro-zone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency -- the euro -- while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.

Related Topics

Germany Luxembourg Ireland Austria Croatia Malta Euro July 2020 All

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

1 hour ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

58 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

58 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

58 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.