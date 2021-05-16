Eurovision makes Covid-lite return in the Netherlands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The kitschy glamour of Eurovision is back, with the Dutch hosting a scaled-down, coronavirus-safe version this week after the song contest was cancelled last year.

Around 3,500 Covid-tested fans will be allowed to attend the May 22 final in Rotterdam as the return of the pageant injects some glitz into Europe's cautious reopening.

French singer Barbara Pravi, dubbed a modern-day Edith Piaf, is the bookmakers' favourite to end her country's 44-year Eurovision drought, followed by Italy and Malta.

Performers will be in a special "bubble" under strict rules imposed by the Dutch government to allow the contest at the port city's Ahoy Arena to go ahead.

"We don't take lightly the responsibility of hosting the Eurovision Song Contest at this challenging time," said Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Oesterdahl.

Known for its flamboyant costumes and cheesy songs, Eurovision is watched by more than 180 million people in over four dozen countries as far afield as Australia.

But the televisual pageant was scrapped for the first time in its six-decade history last year as the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the globe.

On Saturday, organisers announced that one of the members of the Polish delegation had tested positive for Covid-19 and that the whole delegation -- including singer Rafal Brzozowski -- has gone into quarantine.

This means they will not be able to perform live at Thursday's second semifinal when a recording of their last rehearsal will be shown.