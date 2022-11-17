UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Annual Inflation Hit Record 10.6 Percent In October, Below Forecast

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Eurozone annual inflation hit record 10.6 percent in October, below forecast

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Euro area annual consumer inflation hit a record high of 10.6% in October, below forecasts, according to Eurostat data released Thursday.

The figure was up from 9.9% in September and 4.1% in October 2021, Eurostat said.Provisional data had projected a 10.7% annual hike in consumer prices for the month.

The rise mainly stemmed from higher prices for energy, up 41.5% year-on-year in October.

food, alcohol and tobacco followed with a 13.1% jump from a year ago.

EU annual inflation came in at 11.5% in October, up from 10.9% in September. The highest annual rates were seen in Estonia (22.5%), Lithuania (22.1%), and Hungary (21.9%), while the lowest were seen in France (7.1%), Spain (7.3%), and Malta (7.4%). On a monthly basis, the eurozone's consumer price index rose 1.5% in October. Energy prices posted a month-on-month rise of 6.2% in October.

