Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Eurozone economic activity slowed in August as a new rise in cases of the coronavirus in parts of Europe blunted a recovery, IHS Markit said Friday.

The firm's closely-watched PMI index fell to 51.6 points from 54.9 points in July but was still above the key 50 points level which indicates growth.