Eurozone contracts further as Germany heads for recession

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Germany, the EU's top economy and Europe's export powerhouse, looks headed for imminent recession, according to a closely watched survey Monday that pointed to a deepening eurozone contraction.

There are "growing signs of an impending recession in the eurozone's largest economy," S&P Global Market Intelligence said as it released its eurozone purchasing managers' index for October.

The PMI for the 19-nation area fell to 47.1, down from 48.1 a month earlier -- its fourth consecutive drop and that fastest decline in nearly two years -- as soaring inflation and high energy prices bit deeper.

In Germany, the PMI dropped to 44.1, from 45.7 in September.

A reading below 50 signals an economic contraction.

The downward pressure on eurozone economic activity underlined the woes thrown up by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has crimped energy supplies.

Germany's reading was the lowest since initial business shutdowns in Germany when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Both manufacturing and services in Germany were showing accelerated rates of shrinkage, though that had yet to feed through into jobs-shedding, the survey showed.

German businesses were "deeply pessimistic" about the year-ahead outlook.

In France, the second-biggest economy in the EU, the economy was stagnating, with a PMI of 50 compared with 51.2 in September.

Although France is suffering less than other countries in Europe from inflation, rising prices are still putting pressure on consumers, leading to a severe fall in factory orders.

Across the eurozone, the PMI indicated that factory output had dropped for the fifth consecutive month, at a rate unseen since the worst of the pandemic.

Supply congestion and shortages had eased a bit, against a backdrop of flagging demand. While input demand had slumped, rising energy bills and wage pressure kept costs high.

A eurozone-wide recession "is looking increasingly inevitable," S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

"The region's energy crisis remains a major concern and a drag on activity, especially in energy intensive sectors."