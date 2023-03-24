UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Economic Growth Hits 10-month High: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Eurozone economic growth hits 10-month high: data

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Economic growth in the eurozone accelerated in March and hit a 10-month high, according to a closely watched survey published on Friday, despite turmoil in the markets and concerns over banks.

The S&P Global Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed the indicator at 54.1, up from 52.0 in February, thanks to the services sector.

A reading over 50 represents growth in economic activity.

Recession fears are receding in Europe after worries of a difficult winter due to sky-high energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Inflation remains much higher than policymakers' target but eurozone consumer prices have also fallen in recent months after a record high of 10.6 percent last October.

There has been turbulence in global stock markets in recent weeks, however, over fears of a crisis in the banking system, but businesses remained optimistic.

"The survey is consistent with GDP growth of 0.

3 percent in the first quarter, accelerating to an equivalent rate of 0.5 percent in March alone," said Chris Williamson, S&P's chief business economist.

"Business confidence is also so far showing encouraging resilience in the face of further interest rate hikes and the uncertainty caused by recent banking sector stress," he added.

Hopes will also be raised by better figures coming out of Europe's biggest economies.

Germany, the single Currency area's largest economy, saw the composite PMI rising from 50.7 in February to 52.6 the following month, S&P Global said.

In France, where activity is driven by domestic consumers and services, output also rose faster from 51.7 in the previous month to 54.0 in March.

"Overall, today's data paint a resilient near-term picture for the European economy, but the weakness in business expectations suggests the outlook for H2 remains challenging," Paolo Grignani, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Europe France Reading Oxford February March October Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

9 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

49 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

52 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

52 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.