UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Economy Booms At Fastest Rate In 21 Years

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Eurozone economy booms at fastest rate in 21 years

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :business activity in the eurozone shot ahead at its fastest rate in 21 years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as the economy went into full throttle with loosened Covid-19 restrictions.

The PMI composite index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity rose from 59.5 in June to a strong 60.6 in July, well above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

Related Topics

Business June July From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

11 minutes ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

16 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.