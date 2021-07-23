Eurozone economy booms at fastest rate in 21 years

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :business activity in the eurozone shot ahead at its fastest rate in 21 years, a closely watched survey said on Friday, as the economy went into full throttle with loosened Covid-19 restrictions.

The PMI composite index from economic data group IHS Markit said activity rose from 59.5 in June to a strong 60.6 in July, well above the 50-point level that indicates growth.