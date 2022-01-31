Eurozone economy rebounds by 5.2% in 2021 after recession

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The eurozone economy grew by a robust 5.2 percent last year, official data said on Monday, but fallout from the Omicron variant and an energy crunch have raised doubts about the bloc's ability to sustain the pace.

Growth in 2021 failed to fully recover from the previous historic recession of 6.4 percent, data from the EU's official Eurostat agency showed. The full 27-country EU economy grew by 5.9 percent.