Eurozone GDP up 12.7% in Q3, biggest ever quarterly rise

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eurozone output soared by 12.7 percent in the third quarter, its sharpest recorded increase, as the bloc bounced back from the depths of the coronavirus lockdown, the EU's statistics agency Eurostat said Friday.

But, despite the rebound, total gross domestic product in the 19-country zone is still 4.3 percent down on the third quarter of 2019, while unemployment numbers for September and the inflation estimate for October remained flat.