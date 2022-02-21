Eurozone growth jumps as Omicron restrictions ease

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Economic growth in the eurozone jumped sharply in February as restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid Omicron variant eased, a key survey showed on Monday.

The sharp acceleration pushed growth to a five-month high, IHS Markit said in its closely watched monthly PMI survey -- but it also noted that inflation was at a record rate and was pushing consumer prices higher.