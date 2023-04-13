Eurozone industrial output rises 1.5% in February

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) –:Industrial production in the euro area increased 1.5% on a monthly basis in February, the EU's statistical office revealed on Thursday.

The figure followed an upwardly revised hike of 1% in January and was better than market estimates.

The production of capital goods spiked 2.2%, non-durable consumer goods 1.9%, intermediate goods and energy both 1.1%, and durable consumer goods 0.2%, according to Eurostat.

In the EU, industrial production grew 1.4% month-on-month after January's 0.

4% rise.

Among member states with available data, the largest monthly increases were in Belgium with 6.5%, Luxembourg 4.9%, and Greece 4.8%.

On the flip side, the largest declines were seen in Slovenia (-3.6%), Finland (-2.3%) and Portugal (-2.0%).

On an annual basis, industrial output surged 2% in the euro area and 2.1% in the EU.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single Currency – the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.