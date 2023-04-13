UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Industrial Output Rises 1.5% In February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Eurozone industrial output rises 1.5% in February

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) –:Industrial production in the euro area increased 1.5% on a monthly basis in February, the EU's statistical office revealed on Thursday.

The figure followed an upwardly revised hike of 1% in January and was better than market estimates.

The production of capital goods spiked 2.2%, non-durable consumer goods 1.9%, intermediate goods and energy both 1.1%, and durable consumer goods 0.2%, according to Eurostat.

In the EU, industrial production grew 1.4% month-on-month after January's 0.

4% rise.

Among member states with available data, the largest monthly increases were in Belgium with 6.5%, Luxembourg 4.9%, and Greece 4.8%.

On the flip side, the largest declines were seen in Slovenia (-3.6%), Finland (-2.3%) and Portugal (-2.0%).

On an annual basis, industrial output surged 2% in the euro area and 2.1% in the EU.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single Currency – the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Related Topics

Luxembourg Belgium Portugal Slovenia Finland Greece Euro January February Market All

Recent Stories

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.