Eurozone industrial production drops 17.1% in April

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Industrial production in the eurozone plummeted by 17.1 percent in April, with factories hit hard by lockdowns related to the coronavirus, official data showed on Friday.

The monthly decline was significantly sharper than those seen at the end of 2008 and early 2009 during the financial crisis, the EU's Eurostat data agency said in a statement.